Police see link in failed, early morning robberies

At around 3.10am three men tried to break into a pay station at the Canberra Centre, causing damage to the machine located inside the shopping centre car park.

The men fled in a maroon-coloured Commodore sedan with stolen number plates (the rear number plate was an ACT registration YEJ07R and the front plate was ZWI584 from Victoria).

Then at about 4.10am, an unsuccessful ram raid was made to steal an ATM from inside the Kaleen Shopping Centre, causing damage to the ATM and the shopping centre.

Police are asking for any dash-cam footage of the Commodore sedan or information in relation to either incident. Call 131444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

