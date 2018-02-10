POLICE believe there may be a link between a failed ram raid to steal an ATM from inside the Kaleen Shopping Centre early this morning (February 10) with an earlier failed attempt to break into […]
Police see link in failed, early morning robberies
At around 3.10am three men tried to break into a pay station at the Canberra Centre, causing damage to the machine located inside the shopping centre car park.
The men fled in a maroon-coloured Commodore sedan with stolen number plates (the rear number plate was an ACT registration YEJ07R and the front plate was ZWI584 from Victoria).
Then at about 4.10am, an unsuccessful ram raid was made to steal an ATM from inside the Kaleen Shopping Centre, causing damage to the ATM and the shopping centre.Police are asking for any dash-cam footage of the Commodore sedan or information in relation to either incident. Call 131444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
