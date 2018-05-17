Police seek two men after crime spree

POLICE have linked two aggravated burglaries and a string of other offences in April and are looking for help from the public to find the two male suspects.

At about 1am on Sunday, April 22, a silver Nissan Skyline with NSW registration CZK15H was stolen from a residence in Franklin. The following day at 12.25am there was a burglary at the Hughes Caltex Service Station involving the vehicle. At 3am that day, the vehicle was used in an aggravated burglary at the Petbarn store in Majura Park. Then half an hour later two men stole items from Woolworths in Franklin and from a hairdressing salon in Nicholls. By 5am, the two men were seen in the vehicle at Queanbeyan McDonald’s.

On Tuesday, April 24, the car was spotted and seized by police in Phillip.

The first man is described as being Caucasian in appearance and, on April 23, was wearing a dark, long-sleeved top with white stripes on the sleeves and waist.

The second man is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance and, on April 23, was wearing a blue plaid, long-sleeved shirt, grey track pants and a white cap.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.