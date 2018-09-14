Police shoot armed man at service station

A MAN is in Canberra Hospital after being shot by police at around 4am this morning (Saturday, September 15) at a Queanbeyan service station.

Officers had been called to Monaro Street, following reports of a man armed with a firearm and shots being fired. After locating the man at the service station, shots were allegedly fired at the police. The man was shot by police and officers treated him at the scene until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics who took him to Canberra Hospital.

Police say there have been no reports of any injuries to the public or police and that a critical incident team will investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

Police are calling for witnesses and urging anyone with information to call 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information is treated in strict confidence.