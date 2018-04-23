Police swoop on drug suspects across Canberra

COPS and dogs executed 15 search warrants in Canberra as anti-drug Operation Tribulation swooped over the weekend.

During the operation police seized:

more than $100,000 in cash;

six vehicles including two Ford Rangers, a Dodge Ram and a Harley Davidson motorcycle;

a shortened firearm and ammunition;

drugs including trafficable quantities of substances believed to be cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, anabolic steroids and

other assets including residential properties, bank accounts and jewellery with a combined estimated value of $1.5 million.

Five men were arrested in Canberra and a sixth man was arrested in Sydney.

Det-Supt Scott Moller said Operation Tribulation remains ongoing and would continue to target organised criminal syndicates operating in the ACT.

“We are committed to not only prosecuting offenders but stripping them of all wealth and assets derived from serious and organised crime,” Moller said.

Anyone with information that may assist police should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

