Police target distracted drivers

POLICE are targeting distracted drivers throughout June after about 770 traffic infringement notices and cautions were already given to drivers for using their phone, while driving, this year.

ACT police say driver distraction is any action that takes a driver’s attention away from the road or impacts their driving ability.

The most common offence related to driver distraction in the ACT is mobile phone use.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, detective sergeant Marcus Boorman says everybody has seen other drivers distracted whilst they are driving.

“By taking your eyes of the road for just one second there can be serious and life altering consequences for yourself, your family and other road users,” he says.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right, so everybody needs to take road safety seriously, use common sense and drive responsibly.”