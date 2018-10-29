Police want help with elusive Lancer

POLICE are looking for the public’s help to catch up with a driver who eluded them in Kambah on Saturday (October 27) evening.

They are looking for witnesses or dash-cam footage of a driving incident at about 7.30pm when police attempted to stop a silver Mitsubishi Lancer (with registration YXE 686) at the intersection of Boddington Crescent and Drakeford Drive, Kambah. The silver Lancer left the scene at speed.

Anyone who can help should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.