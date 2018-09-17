‘Poor’ planning restricts pre-final footy training

FOOTBALL teams have been prohibited from booking pre-finals training sessions after the ACT government shutdown local sports grounds for annual maintenance work, says Shadow Sports Minister James Milligan.

Director of City Presentation, Stephen Alegria says the dates of the shutdown period are negotiated well in advance with the sports associations and clubs.

But, Mr Milligan says i t’s pretty poor that the government would prohibit local footy teams from using sports grounds right before footy finals.

“Local football teams train really hard, and now the government is pulling the rug out from under their feet right before all their hard work pays off,” he says.

“It has been put to me that some football clubs are being turned away even after they have gone to lengths to demonstrate their case.

“They are being told to find an alternative non-government owned asset and have even been advised by authorities to find alternatives interstate.”