Power chief to turn off the lights

ActewAGL CEO Michael Costello has decided to retire after a decade in the top job.

Outgoing ActewAGL CEO Michael Costello.

The board has asked him to stay on in the CEO’s position until year’s end while a national search for his replacement is conducted. 

ActewAGL chairman Paul Adams thanked Mr Costello “for his immense contribution to the customers and community that we serve”.

