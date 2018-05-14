LABOR continues to hold a 51-49% two-party lead in the wake of last week’s budget. However, Malcolm Turnbull’s advantage over Bill Shorten has surged in the Newspoll published in The Australian on Monday. But the […]
Power chief to turn off the lights
ActewAGL CEO Michael Costello has decided to retire after a decade in the top job.
The board has asked him to stay on in the CEO’s position until year’s end while a national search for his replacement is conducted.
ActewAGL chairman Paul Adams thanked Mr Costello “for his immense contribution to the customers and community that we serve”.
