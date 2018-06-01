The National Press Club in Barton has been evacuated following a burst water pipe. ACT Fire and Rescue reports that the water and power have been isolated. Update: 10.35am, June 1 ACT Fire and Rescue have handed […]
Press Club evacuated after water pipe bursts
ACT Fire and Rescue reports that the water and power have been isolated.
Update: 10.35am, June 1
ACT Fire and Rescue have handed over to the building manager and left the scene.
Parts of the office building have been re-opened, the Press Club will remain closed for the rest of the day.
