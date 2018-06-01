Press Club evacuated after water pipe bursts

The National Press Club, Barton.

The National Press Club in Barton has been evacuated following a burst water pipe.

ACT Fire and Rescue reports that the water and power have been isolated.

Update: 10.35am, June 1

ACT Fire and Rescue have handed over to the building manager and left the scene.

Parts of the office building have been re-opened, the Press Club will remain closed for the rest of the day.

