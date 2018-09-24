THE ABC Board has sacked managing director Michelle Guthrie, declaring in a blunt statement that it was “not in the best interests” of the organisation for her to continue to lead it. ABC chairman Justin […]
Prize Fighter out for the count
Today (September 24) The Q’s program manager, Stephen Pike, told “CityNews” that with regret the performance, which was planned to begin tomorrow, has been cancelled.
“Despite our best efforts there were technical issues that we were not able to reconcile and this affected our ability to present this captivating story,” he says.
No comments yet.