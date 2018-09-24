Prize Fighter out for the count

Gideon Mzembe, left, and star Pacharo Mzembe in “Prize Fighter”

JUST a day before its opening night at The Q, “Prize Fighter”, the most successful productions ever to emerge from Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre, has been cancelled. 

Today (September 24) The Q’s program manager, Stephen Pike, told “CityNews” that with regret the performance, which was planned to begin tomorrow, has been cancelled.

“Despite our best efforts there were technical issues that we were not able to reconcile and this affected our ability to present this captivating story,” he says. 

