Proposed law could raise infrastructure costs

KEY industry groups in Canberra are concerned that the ACT government’s proposed procurement laws will drive up costs on infrastructure and services, says Shadow Minister for Business and Employment Andrew Wall.

Mr Wall says the ACT government shouldn’t dismiss these genuine concerns from organisations such as the Master Builders Association and the Canberra Business Chamber.

The law, which was presented in the Assembly in August, has since received a push from Canberra Liberals.

“These laws are part of a deal struck between the Labor-Greens government and the unions before the 2016 election.

“They are aimed at tightening the grip that unions already have over who can bid for government work.

“Ultimately, these laws will give unions legal control over the ACT government’s purchasing power. This will undoubtedly bring more red tape and additional costs for businesses already under the pump.”

Mr Wall is urging Industrial Relations Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith, her Labor colleagues and the Greens to put their political agenda aside and give careful consideration to how these laws will impact thousands of local businesses.