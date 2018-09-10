Public meeting to discuss Catholic church reform

BISHOP Vincent Long from the Diocese of Parramatta will lead discussion at tonight’s (August 11) public meeting of the ginger group Concerned Catholics Canberra Goulburn.

meritus professor John Warhurst, Concerned Catholics is a group in the Canberra-Goulburn Archdiocese concerned about a number of governance, cultural and structural issues arising from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

“Concerned Catholics was established just over a year ago to press for reforms to reinvigorate the church through a greater role for lay people, particularly women, in decision-making, greater transparency and accountability, and removal of the clerical culture pervades an institution largely comprised of ageing men,” Professor Warhurst said.

Anne Kirwan, CEO of CatholicCare Canberra and Sr Clare Condon, former leader of the Good Samaritan Sisters, will join the discussion.

A couple of hundred people are expected to attend the forum, “The Future of the Catholic Church in Australia: The role of the laity in Church renewal”, which will be held at The Chapel, Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture, 55 Blackall Street, Barton, from 7.30pm tonight.