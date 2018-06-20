Public support saves the peacocks of Narrabundah

CITY Services Minister Meegan Fitzharris says she was “overwhelmed” the community’s affection for the peacocks of Narrabundah after more than 400 submissions were received during community consultation on the government’s draft Peafowl Management Plan.

After the plight of the peacocks had generated media interest locally, nationally and internationally, Fitzharris says the peacocks would continue to have a home in and around Narrabundah.

“During the consultation period, over 400 submissions were received via the Transport Canberra and City Services website, email, Access Canberra call centre and post, showing that people valued having a say on the future of our local peafowl population,” she says.

“We recognise that the peafowl are an integral part of the community and so we have come to the decision that we will work with the local community to develop an agreed approach to the future management of the peafowl to be jointly carried out by the ACT government and residents.

“From the consultation it was clear that there is overwhelming support for the peafowl to remain. However the ACT Government acknowledges that there have been a number of complaints over the years and it is important that these are not ignored and they will be taken into account as part of the community-led discussions.

“It’s great that through this consultation, the community has come together to come up with a way humans and peafowl can live in harmony. The next step will be to facilitate the formation of a community group that is representative of the community as a whole to assist with the development of a management plan.