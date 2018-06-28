Queanbeyan Council demolishes building for ‘smart hub’

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council‘s old head office at 257 Crawford Street will be demolished to make way for a new head office and proposed new smart hub.

“It is important for the health and efficiency of the organisation that we get staff into a purpose-built office space.

“Building the new office will also help to drive activity in the CBD, as the buildings that currently house staff can be considered for sale and potentially redeveloped into a mix of residential and commercial spaces.”

The new building will be designed to adjoin The Q and Bicentennial Hall with an integrated foyer to link the three buildings.

It will be a five level 7,000-7,500m2 office to accommodate 200 staff while allowing for 10 per cent growth, and will include meeting rooms, a smart hub/co-work space, as well as additional lettable office space for 100 tenancy staff.

Mr Overall says council will take out a loan for the project, which will be paid for by merger savings, lease income and review of services.

Work on the demolition is expected to be complete by December and designs, development applications and tenders for construction will be undertaken over the next 12 months, with construction expected to be completed in 2020.