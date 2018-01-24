SUBURBS throughout the inner north of Canberra and Gungahlin may experience water discolouration today, January 23, according to Icon Water. Icon Water has increased pumping of drinking water within the Canberra water supply network, which […]
Queen’s Baton Relay event disrupts Canberra roads
A NUMBER of roads across Canberra will be disrupted tomorrow, January 25, when the ACT hosts the the first leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay as it travels across Australia.
The relay will be continuously moving and sections of road will be reopened once the relay has passed through.
Road closures for the Queen’s Baton Relay are expected to commence from 9.30 am tomorrow until 4 pm at the following locations:
- 9.30am-10.15am – Leverrier Street and Masterman Street, Bruce
- 9.30am-11.30am – Forest Drive at the National Arboretum, Molonglo Valley
- 11.30am-2.15pm – Pescott Lane, Weston Park
- 11.30am-2.15pm – Weston Park Road, Brown Street and Alexandrina Drive, Yarralumla
- 1pm-3.30pm – Alexandrina Drive and Flynn Drive, Yarralumla
- 1pm-3.30pm – King Edward Terrace, Parkes Place East and Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes
- 2.30pm-3.30pm – Rond Terrace car park, Parkes
- 3pm-4pm – Parkes Way, Parkes (both directions from Coranderrk Street roundabout to Kings Avenue/Parkes Way.
- 3pm-4pm – Anzac Parade, Campbell/Reid
The Relay route and information on batonbearers can be found at gc2018.com/qbr
