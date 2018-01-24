Queen’s Baton Relay event disrupts Canberra roads

A NUMBER of roads across Canberra will be disrupted tomorrow, January 25, when the ACT hosts the the first leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay as it travels across Australia.

The relay will be continuously moving and sections of road will be reopened once the relay has passed through.

Road closures for the Queen’s Baton Relay are expected to commence from 9.30 am tomorrow until 4 pm at the following locations:

9.30am-10.15am – Leverrier Street and Masterman Street, Bruce

– Leverrier Street and Masterman Street, Bruce 9.30am-11.30am – Forest Drive at the National Arboretum, Molonglo Valley

– Forest Drive at the National Arboretum, Molonglo Valley 11.30am-2.15pm – Pescott Lane, Weston Park

– Pescott Lane, Weston Park 11.30am-2.15pm – Weston Park Road, Brown Street and Alexandrina Drive, Yarralumla

– Weston Park Road, Brown Street and Alexandrina Drive, Yarralumla 1pm-3.30pm – Alexandrina Drive and Flynn Drive, Yarralumla

– Alexandrina Drive and Flynn Drive, Yarralumla 1pm-3.30pm – King Edward Terrace, Parkes Place East and Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes

– King Edward Terrace, Parkes Place East and Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes 2.30pm-3.30pm – Rond Terrace car park, Parkes

– Rond Terrace car park, Parkes 3pm-4pm – Parkes Way, Parkes (both directions from Coranderrk Street roundabout to Kings Avenue/Parkes Way.

– Parkes Way, Parkes (both directions from Coranderrk Street roundabout to Kings Avenue/Parkes Way. 3pm-4pm – Anzac Parade, Campbell/Reid

The Relay route and information on batonbearers can be found at gc2018.com/qbr

