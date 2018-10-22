Quilt recognises suffering of abuse victims

Following the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has delivered a national apology to the victims, followed by an address from Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

MoAD says it recognises the importance of this quilt, stitched with messages of resilience and survival, as a symbol of grassroots democratic activism in light of the Royal Commission and the apology to victims.

The Quilt of Hope was a project started by the Ballarat community group, Moving Towards Justice, to acknowledge and memorialise those who survived institutionalised sexual abuse, and those who did not.

Crafted by victims, their families and supporters, the 88 patches of the quilt feature embroidered symbols and text that signify the stories of the men and women abused as children. Through the creation of this quilt, victims were given an outlet to showcase the power of their voice and unite with a community of survivors.

The contributing textile artists used only red thread, zips, buttons, and calico to craft the quilt.

MoAD historian and curator Libby Stewart says: “The museum represents the voices of everyone who stands up for their democratic rights. The Quilt of Hope is a key object to help us do that.”

The quilt can be viewed daily at the Museum of Australian Democracy Old Parliament House, King George Terrace, Parkes.