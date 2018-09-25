Quinlan appointed head of NPGA

KAREN Quinlan will replace Angus Trumble as the National Portrait Gallery of Australia director, after Mr Trumble announced he would not renew his appointment earlier in the year.

Ms Quinlan, who will start on December 10, has a long history of leadership in the visual arts.

For the past eighteen years, she’s been director of the Bendigo Art Gallery, serving as its curator for three years prior to that.

Ms Quinlan says she’s looking at the future of the NPGA with confidence and ambition.

“I am drawn to its uniqueness, its narrative and its collection, both visually and philosophically,” she says.

NPGA chairperson Dr Helen Nugent says the gallery is thrilled by Ms Quinlan’s appointment.

But, Dr Nugent also pays tribute to Mr Trumble’s contribution to the gallery

“Mr Trumble has significantly enhanced the reputation of the gallery through his ability to engage with audiences and his characteristic flair,” she says.

In December Mr Trumble plans to focus his efforts on the history of Helena Rubinstein. Her 1957 portrait by Graham Sutherland was acquired by the gallery during Mr Trumble’s five year tenure.