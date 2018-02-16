Resealing work closes Gungahlin roads

ROAD resealing works on sections of Well Station Drive and the Horse Park Drive on-ramp from the Federal Highway will be closed today (February 16) and tomorrow.

Today, two sections of Well Station Drive between Kings Canyon Street and Albatross Crescent (west) and between Albatross Crescent (west) to Albatross Crescent (east) will be resealed between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The two sections of Well Station Drive won’t be closed at the same time.

Tomorrow, two sections of Well Station Drive between Albatross Crescent (east) to Nullarbor Avenue and between Nullarbor Avenue to Horse Park Drive will be resealed between 8am and 5pm. The two sections of Well Station Drive won’t be closed at the same time.

Also tomorrow, the ramp from the Federal Highway (northbound) to the entry of Horse Park Drive will be resealed between 5am and 12pm.

Effects on traffic:

Transport Canberra buses will not be affected during the works on Well Station Drive.

Traffic controllers will be on site to guide motorists through the area.

Traffic controllers will be on site to guide motorists through the area.

Motorists planning to enter Horse Park Drive from the Federal Highway (northbound) will be required to take an earlier detour via Flemington Road at EPIC. Alternatively, they can travel to Eagle Hawk and re-join the Federal Highway travelling southbound to utilise the exit ramp and enter Horse Park Drive at the intersection past the Hughie Edwards VC rest area.

Further information at Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or via tccs.act.gov.au

