Arts / Gorman’s new autumn festival

Featuring live bands and DJs, public art, performance, artists open studios, kids dance classes, food stalls, makers market, art exhibitions, scavenger hunt, instrument making and zine workshops all nourished by local food, wine and beer, it’s billed as a day out for the whole family.

Gorman Arts Centre, described by its management as “a rabbit warren of intriguing artists’ studios” will see tenant-artists throw open their doors, bring out new works, and invite the public to discover their practice, while locally-sourced music, performance, and interactive art takes place outside.

For the kids there’ll be a scavenger hunt and a science theatre show, while QL2 Dance’s roving performers weave in and out of the crowd.

Indoors, Ausdance ACT will present two free dance classes. At 2.15pm Chippy Lo from Project Beats Dance Studio will take a grooves and hip hop class and at 3pm 2017 “CityNews” Artist of the Year Liz Lea will teach Indian Contemporary Fusion.

Specially-commissioned art by Pablo Latona, Distaffic Collective and Effie Dee will “challenge visitors”, while Feminartsy Story Share will see four speakers reflect the way we share our bush environment.

In the Ralph Wilson Theatre, “Never Trust a Creative City” will mix provocative discussion abut urban gentrification with tongue-in-cheek theatre.

Local sound artists will perform on the Hawthorne and Wisteria Stages. There’ll be singers, Julia Johnson and Ruth O’Brien, emerging DJs, six local choir groups, pop duo Neko Pink and quartet Betty Alto, a demonstration by the Canberra Experimental Music Studio, and a movement-responsive synthesiser performance called “Fully Automated Luxury Queer Space Dance Party”.

Autumn Revel, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon, 11am-4pm, Saturday, May 19. All welcome. The full program of artists is at agac.com.au

