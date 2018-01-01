Review / ‘Just To Be Sure’ (M) *** and a half

WIDOWER Erwan Gourmelon (François Damiens) runs a hazardous business. He has a contract to locate and dispose of abandoned World War II munitions.

Being careful is second nature to him and his team. Except bumbling nephew Didier (Esteban) who yearns for the respect of his fellow workers despite sometimes unwittingly putting them at risk.

Erwan’s daughter Juliette (Alice de Lencquesaing) has just told him that she’s pregnant but won’t name the father. Then Erwan gets a second shock. Genetician Dr Rio (Sam Karmann) tells him that the man whom Erwan has always believed was his father is not.

To resolve that overhanging confusion, director Cardine Tardieu’s filming of Michel Leclerc’s screenplay negotiates its dramatic minefield, introducing Andre Wilms as possible biological dad Joseph Levkine (an outcome yet to be confirmed) and his mum’s husband (Guy Marchand) whose licence is about to be withdrawn because of age – the man and his little fishing boat. Both are pleasant fellows either of whom might be a suitable father.

It’s agreeable stuff, fun, with witty dialogue, warm relationships and deftly-structured situations. And the yummy Cecile de France as Joseph Levkine’s GP daughter Anna discombobulates Erwan’s life big-time for the best of reasons.

Who’s Erwan’s biological dad? As you might expect, “Just To Be Sure” keeps that one on tenterhooks. And Didier? His good intentions find the recognition they deserve.

At Palace Electric

