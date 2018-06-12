Review / Nichols translates abstract designs into hooked rugs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gail Nichols is renowned as a leading ceramicist. She gained her PhD in soda vapour firing and has won many awards in Australia and overseas. She approached her art intelligently, with diligence and a light hand. Her forms were integrated beautifully with their surface treatment, and she maintained her own aesthetic curiosity.

And now she has moved into another art form – rug making using (mostly) recycled fabrics. Nichols’ aesthetic has quickly developed in this new medium, seen in this exhibition mounted by Narek Gallery.

Before long, Nichols became to think of herself as a textile artist. The world around her provided graphic and abstracted designs and she translated these into hooked rugs. She immediately saw the potential of fabrics, hooked, looped, cut, and trimmed into open pile, offering a three-dimensional surface.

”Temple Fish” depicts the dynamic movement of koi in a water temple in Bali. The surfaces are complex, with multiple swirling colours. Another work, “Reflections at the Water Temple”, shows the visual cacophony of coloured banners, sarongs, and saris, the walls of the temple and movement in the water reflected in the pool. The fabrics add texture and depth that would not be gained through paint or pastel. The trimmed open pile evokes the shimmering surface of the water.

The most recent work, “Autumn Leaves”, shows familiar autumn leaves. The design of coloured leaves, branches and stems of Canberra autumn is warm and captures the sun shining through leaves.

The minimalist pots contrast with the complexity of colours and designs of the hooked rugs. Viewers can see the intrinsic aesthetic qualities Nichols brings to all her work. A transition from clay to fabric is not a path commonly taken, and I have no doubt Nichols will become as widely recognised for her textiles as she was for ceramics.