Richard joins ‘The 100’

WHEN the new Australian reality television music competition “All Together Now” hits the screen on Sunday, there’ll be local region talent to look out for among “The 100” judges.

Joyce was confirmed as a judge after an interview and screening process. He’ll have to be prepared to get on his feet and join in the singing if he likes what he hears, so his own musical talents will be show, too.

“I am so excited to have been selected as a judge and to be part of this exciting new show,” Joyce says, “I see this opportunity not only a platform for my own career but promoting the talent within our region.”

Joyce is not letting impending fame go to his head, he’ll be the support act for Aussie rock band Thirsty Merc this Friday in Goulburn as part of a national tour.

“All Together Now”, 7pm, Sunday, October 7, on the Seven Network.