Arts / South Coasts’ jam-packed feast of arts begins

The opening highlight at the SoArt Gallery in Narooma tonight, May 17, will be the award of the 2018 Art Prize, but that is just one of the many exhibitions on show from Durras to Bermagui, with a special focus on Indigenous artworks and experiences where you can learn more about the region’s Yuin culture and history.

Festival chair Robin Scott-Charlton says: “With 100 events from Batemans Bay to Bermagui, there’s something special for the artist in everyone… our 2018 line-up includes exhibitions, open studios, workshops, music, theatre, comedy, film, poetry, busking and storytelling.”

Three festival hubs will be operating at the Eurobodalla Botanic Garden just south of Batemans Bay, the Air Raid Tavern in Moruya, and Club Narooma, open from Thursday, May 17 to May 20.

Scott-Charlton says: “In Batemans Bay, we have stand-up comedy. At Tuross Head, don’t miss the riotous poetry slam. And for music lovers, we have everything from classical music, to gospel and jazz.”

On Saturday, May 19, the Creator’s Bazaar takes place at the Moruya Country Markets just by the bridge the “Folklore and Fantasy” fashion parade in Moruya takes place on May 20, which is always a sell-out.

River of Art continues until May 26, when the Australian National Busking Championships take place in Narooma.

Full festival program at riverofart.com.au