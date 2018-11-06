Roads open but firefighting operations continue

THE ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA) continues to advise the public to stay away from Pierces Creek and its surrounding area even though Kambah Pool Road has opened.

Ground crews from the ACT Rural Fire Service will continue to patrol the fire ground for hotspots during the day and overnight and crews will continue firefighting operations and rehabilitation throughout the week.

The fire danger rating for tomorrow is low to moderate and weather conditions are forecast to remain favourable for firefighting efforts, with rain expected to continue through to Wednesday.

The community is encouraged to regularly check www.esa.act.gov.au for updates.