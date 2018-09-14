Robyn Hendry leaves business chamber

ROBYN Hendry, CEO of the Canberra Business Chamber, has resigned after four years in the job.

She says she plans to travel and spend time with her family before taking on her next career challenge.

“I have enjoyed my time at Canberra Business Chamber immensely and am sad to be leaving. The private sector in the ACT is flourishing and I am proud of the role the chamber has played in creating a positive business environment in Canberra. We have grown our membership, spoken out on key issues and delivered a plan for Canberra out till 2030,” she says.

“As the chamber moves on to its next stage, I felt the time was right to make space for a new CEO with a fresh perspective to steer the chamber forward.”