Safety tips reinforced as Light Rail testing begins

IN the lead up to the Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) tests, which will begin this month, Minister for Transport and City Services Meegan Fitzharris is warning people to be aware of their safety.

The testing, which will take place between the Mitchell Depot and Gungahlin Town Centre, will initially be carried out at night between 10.30pm and 5am, at speeds as low as 5km/h.

Ms Fitzharris says energisation is commencing and it is a timely reminder to the community that the overhead wires are live and carry 750 volts of power, so never come into contact with them.

“It is safe to walk, cycle and drive under the wires, but please only cross the light rail tracks at designated crossings and intersections,” she says.

Ms Fitzharris says during the testing phase signage and traffic controls will be in place.

To keep up to date with testing in your area, visit canberra-metro.com.au