Sarah was picked up but never returned

Sarah was last seen getting into a dark car

SARAH Thuch, 19, was picked up by a person in a dark coloured vehicle in Palmerston on Friday (November 2) and hasn’t been seen since. 

Police say her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as being of African appearance, with dark skin and dark brown hair, 170cm (5’7”) tall, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.

