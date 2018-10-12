Scans offer early diagnosis of endometriosis

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A GROUND-breaking ultrasound that can diagnose six of the seven forms of pelvic endometriosis is now available in Canberra at the JUNIC Specialist Imaging & Women’s Centre, says Dr Uche Menakaya.

This ultrasound approach that was recently described in the “American Journal of Ultrasound in Medicine” is important for early diagnosis of endometriosis, which Dr Uche says is key.

“When you’re diagnosed early, it tends to reduce the complication of chronic fatigue and reduced fertility,” he says.

Endometriosis occurs in 1 in 10 women in Australia and is present when the tissue, similar to the lining of the uterus (womb), is outside this layer.

Before this scan was available, Dr Uche says it could take up to eight years for a woman to be diagnosed.

“The disease can occur in many different forms with some women with endometriosis having one or more of these different forms present at any one time,” he says.

By using this scan, Dr Uche says it’s cost and time effective, and enhances women’s understanding of the disease.

“Most importantly, it gives women more control over who manages their surgery and where it is performed, enabling them to ask the right questions regarding their future fertility and resolution of their pelvic pain after surgery,” he says.

Visit junicimaging.com.au, email info@junicimaging.com.au or call 6178 0470.