Second man charged with 2008 Queanbeyan murder

A SECOND man has been charged over the 2008 murder of Danny Ralph.

The 46-year-old’s body was located by police divers in the Queanbeyan River on Sunday, March 30, 2008.

Police allege Mr Ralph was assaulted after leaving a licensed premise on Monaro Street sometime between 3am and 5am on Saturday, March 29.

A 35-year-old man was previously charged by investigators and yesterday, just after 1pm, a man, also aged 35, attended Queanbeyan Police Station.

He was arrested and charged with murder.