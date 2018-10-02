Second man on child indecency charge

A SECOND man has been arrested and charged in relation to an alleged act of indecency against a child in Macquarie.

Around 11am, on Friday, August 17 police responded to reports of two primary students being approached by a man near a school boundary fence.

During this interaction, the man allegedly committed an act of indecency against one of the students.

They ran from the location and informed teachers about the incident.

As a result of information provided by the students, witnesses and information from the public, a 41-year-old Belconnen man was arrested yesterday (Monday, October 1) following a search of his home.

Detective Acting Superintendent Matthew Reynolds said the man was subsequently charged with committing an act of indecency against a child and faces the ACT Magistrates Court.

“I’d like to note that the report of the incident came to us quickly and the information provided gave our investigators a great starting point to identify and locate this man,” said detective Reynolds.

“Information received by members of the public directly assisted police with undertaking the search warrant.

“We want to thank the public for the information they have provided and continue to provide.”