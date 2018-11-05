‘Serious’ concerns for missing teen, Lachlan

POLICE are “seriously” concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Lachlan Clifford, who was last seen in Richardson yesterday (November 4) at about 9.30pm.

Lachlan is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, brown shorts and thongs.

He could be travelling in a red 2006 Holden Commodore Sedan bearing ACT registration YKE87F.

Anyone who has seen Lachlan or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference number 6327080.