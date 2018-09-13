Serious warning follows contaminated berries

AFTER needles were found in strawberries from Queensland and Victoria, ACT Health is advising any Canberrans who have purchased punnets of Berry Liscious or Berry Obsession branded strawberries to throw them out.

And, ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly says, if in doubt, still throw them out.

He says while there have been no contaminated strawberries reported in the ACT, anyone who have purchased fresh strawberries should check which brand they are.

“Berry Liscious and Berry Obsession are the only brands of concern and the contaminated fruit is no longer available for sale,” Dr Kelly says.

“However if people don’t know what brand of strawberries they have, and they want to be ultra cautious, then I would advise they throw the strawberries out.

“People who have purchased fresh strawberries and then frozen them without the packaging for later use should be particularly cautious.”

If anyone discovers their fruit is contaminated they should contact the Health Protection Service on 6205 1700.