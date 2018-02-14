SES responds to tree on vehicle

THE State Emergency Service is responding to four fallen tree incidents across the ACT, including one tree on a vehicle.

As hot temperatures and strong winds continue into the afternoon emergency services advise the community to take extra care when walking or traveling near trees and to not park vehicles under trees.

For non-life threatening emergency assistance call 132 500 and in life-threatening emergencies call Emergency Triple Zero (000).

