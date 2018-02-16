Sheppard set to headline Canberra Day

Canberra Day celebrations will take place on Monday, March 12, at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park, where Sheppard, who is expected to play their second single, “Geronimo“, which spent three weeks at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart, will be supported by E^ST, Ali Barter, and Lucy Sugerman.

Canberra Day celebrations in the park will also include amusement park rides, a food and drink hub and children’s entertainers Lah Lah’s Big Live Band.

Minister for the Arts and Community Events Minister Ramsay says Canberra Day and the upcoming “Canberra Balloon Spectacular”, as part of the Enlighten Festival, is a great way to celebrate Canberra.

“This year’s Canberra Balloon Spectacular will include a special shaped huge brightly coloured hummingbird, and a very green ‘Kermie’ the frog, both from the USA,” he says.

“They will appear alongside the other thirty or so hot air balloons which will rise high above Lake Burley Griffin and the city at dawn.”

Further information via enlightencanberra.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

