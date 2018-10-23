Shining a light on the Festival of Light

“DIWALI is like Christmas. We exchange gifts and sweets, it’s an exciting family time,” says Deepak-Raj Gupta, president of the Canberra India Council.

Diwali, known as the festival of light, is the most popular Indian festival and is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Newar Buddhists. For each religion, Diwali marks different historical events and stories, but all share a common theme of symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

Deepak-Raj says that there is a large cultural element to the festival and it is celebrated globally.

“It’s a time for all Canberrans to celebrate not only with the Indian diaspora, but other cultures who also observe Diwali such as Nepalese, Singaporean, Malaysian,” he says.

“Diwali is celebrated in other parts of the world, including the White House!”

Celebrated over seven days, starting on November x, people decorate their houses with lights and host friends and family, exchanging sweets and gifts, wishing each other a Happy Diwali”.

Deepak-Raj says that Diwali has a lot of social and business aspects to it. During this time, people might decide to buy a new car, property or business. It’s also a time to reconnect with others, give employees bonuses and give gifts to clients.

“We worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and pray that she will be kind to us,” he says.

Deepak-Raj has lived in Australia for 30 years and fondly remembers Diwali as a child in Chandigarh in Northern India.

“There was competition amongst the kids in the neighbourhood to see who had the most amount of sweets! We also enjoyed the firecrackers,” he says.

Through the work of the Canberra India Council, Deepak has been bringing Indian culture to Canberra, through the World Curry Festival and the popular India in the City performance as part of the Multicultural Festival. In addition to the many community events being held for Diwali, on Saturday, November 3, the council will host a gala dinner at the Hyatt Hotel for the first time. Themed “a night to shine”, the dinner will host 250 people.

“It’s not only about good food and wine, there will be entertainment, a magician, Bollywood and Indian classical dancing, and fun for the family,” says Deepak.

“Canberra is very supportive of different cultural events. We want to spread the message of love, peace and prosperity and enjoy the festival with Canberrans,” he says.

Diwali Gala Dinner, Hyatt Hotel, November 3. Book at trybooking.com.au

Diwali in Canberra

Diwali and Tihar Mela (fair) in Canberra, from 3pm, Saturday, November 3, Glebe Park.

Diwali Mela (fair), Civic Square, from 2pm, Sunday, November 4.

Hindu Temples and Sikh Temple will hold religious celebrations on Wednesday, November 7.

Diwali Mela (fair) at Albert Hall, from 11am, Saturday, November 10.

Hindu Diwali celebrations by BAPS Australia, 6pm-9pm, Saturday, November 10, at Ngunnawal Primary School.