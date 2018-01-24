Singapore Airlines cancels its direct flight to Wellington

SINGAPORE Airlines’ direct service from Canberra to Wellington has been axed and replaced with a new Singapore-Sydney-Canberra- Singapore routing.

The managing director of Canberra Airport Stephen Byron says while Canberra Airport is disappointed direct flights to Wellington will be dropped after April 30, the foundations for a Trans-Tasman service between the two capital cities has now been laid.

“We know now there is a proven opportunity for a service linking Canberra and New Zealand,” he says

The new daily flight, numbered SQ288, will see a change to the aircraft type flying to Canberra with the current Boeing 777-200 replaced with a Boeing 777-300ER.

Fitted with 264 seats, customers travelling to and from Canberra will be provided with the choice of four first class, 48 business class, 28 premium economy class and 184 economy class seats.

The new service will also act as Sydney’s fifth daily flight delivering customers a new late night departure from Sydney at 9.20pm.

The changes will come into effect from May 1.

