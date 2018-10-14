Small runs for gold at Youth Olympics

The St Clare’s College student won both stages in the 800 metre event, clocking 2:05.68 in her first race on Friday (October 12) and 2:04.76 today (October 15), for a total time of 4:10.44, which was almost three seconds faster than her next competitor.

Speaking in Buenos Aires today, an ecstatic Small says it’s an awesome feeling getting gold.

“The race didn’t play out as I expected, the first lap was a lot slower but I was happy when I got to sit out the front and got to slow it down – as that’s the way I like to race,” she says.