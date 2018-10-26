Smash, prang and four times over the limit

A 21-year-old Belconnen woman was arrested and charged with drink driving and breaching bail conditions after a three-car collision last night. Police say she was four times over the legal limit.

About 8.30pm, police responded to the collision at the intersection of Kingsford Smith Drive and Southern Cross Drive, Higgins, where a Ford Kuga had collided with another vehicle that had been pushed into a third vehicle.

Police report that the woman, the driver of the Kuga, was subject to a zero blood alcohol limit and at the Belconnen police station returned a breath analysis result of 0.217, more than four times the legal limit of a full licence holder.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or any information that could assist police should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.