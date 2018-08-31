A SMOKE alarm woke the resident of a two-storey home in Aranda early this morning (September 1) to a fire in her kitchen. Firefighters were called to Bindaga Street just after 4.20am and extinguished the blaze, […]
Smoke alarm wakes woman to kitchen fire
A SMOKE alarm woke the resident of a two-storey home in Aranda early this morning (September 1) to a fire in her kitchen.
Firefighters were called to Bindaga Street just after 4.20am and extinguished the blaze, which is believed to be non-suspicious.
Three pumpers were on scene with the Breathing Apparatus Van and a commander.
No comments yet.