Smoke alarm wakes woman to kitchen fire

A SMOKE alarm woke the resident of a two-storey home in Aranda early this morning (September 1) to a fire in her kitchen.

fireiesFirefighters were called to Bindaga Street just after 4.20am and extinguished the blaze, which is believed to be non-suspicious. 

Three pumpers were on scene with the Breathing Apparatus Van and a commander.

