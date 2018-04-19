Smoke might stick around for a few days

A HAZARD reductions burn, set to take place in the north-east section of the Brindabella National Park on Friday, April 20, may result in visible smoke around Canberra, Mullion and Wee Jasper for a number of days.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service area manager Anthony Evans says smoke may also impact motorists driving along Mountain Creek Road and therefore motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and observe and warning signs or directions from fire crews.

The 600-hectare burn will be in the Pig Hill and Tinkers Creek area to the west of Mountain Creek Road.

“The burn is due to begin at about 11am and will involve firefighters from NPWS and NSW Rural Fire Service,” Mr Evans says.

“The burn will help protect the Park and to limit the potential spread of wildfire to surrounding private properties.

“People with asthma or who are susceptible to respiratory problems are advised to keep clear of the area or stay indoors.”

For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.

More information on hazard reduction activities visit the Rural Fire Service and the Rural Fire Service “Fires near me” App.

