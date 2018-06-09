Smouldering suspicions over house fire

POLICE want witnesses to a house fire in Mawson on Thursday (June 7).

At about midday a house in Hurley Street was alight. The fire was extinguished but deemed to be suspicious and the firies called in the police.

No one was home during the fire but witnesses reported seeing a black ute in the area shortly before the fire.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist police should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.