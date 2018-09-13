Socials / At the Menslink ‘Midweeker’, Griffith

CONSTRUCTION will begin next week on the Stromlo Leisure Centre, a $36.6 million facility located at Stromlo Forest Park and intended to service more than 100,000 people in Weston Creek, Woden and the Molonglo Valley. […]
AFTER needles were found in strawberries from Queensland and Victoria, ACT Health is advising any Canberrans who have purchased punnets of Berry Liscious or Berry Obsession branded strawberries to throw them out. And, ACT chief health officer […]
LOCAL conservators are calling on the Canberra community to help save the Spotted-tailed Quoll, before it disappears from the ACT. Community input is being sought so a new plan can be put in place, and the […]
THARWA Bridge is to be closed on weekdays until October 19 after routine maintenance revealed further work was needed to ensure its continued safety. The major maintenance will include works to improve the structural capacity of the […]
A TWO-storey building on Whyalla Street in Fyshwick was evacuated this morning (September 13) after a fire broke out in a coffee roasting oven. The fire, which started at about 8am, was contained to a roasting […]
THE byelection for Wentworth, Malcolm Turnbull’s former seat, will be held on October 20. The announcement by the Speaker, Tony Smith, came ahead of the Liberals choosing their candidate on Thursday. Rolls will close on […]
