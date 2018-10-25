Solar company leaves clients out of pocket

A CANBERRA solar company has been named and shamed by ACT Fair Trading after it accepted upfront payments from consumers and then failed to supply products and services.

“Mr Rajan Walia, who has traded as Mr Solar, Mr Solar Canberra, and Mr Solar Australia has a demonstrated history of taking deposits for the installation of solar systems that he then does not supply,” Mr Snowden says.

“We are aware that several Canberrans have been impacted and it is likely that there are more we are currently unaware of.

“As Mr Walia appears to have a blatant disregard of the Australian Consumer Law, it leaves me no option but to issue a public warning notice for our community while I consider further action.

“I urge Canberra residents not to enter into any agreement with Mr Walia and associated companies.

“I would also appeal to Canberrans to undertake due diligence when entering into any contracts for solar or similar services to ensure they are not stung.

“This can include seeking references from previous customers, obtaining multiple quotes, reading any contract and quotes carefully and agreeing to progress payments based on work completed. Large upfront payments should be avoided where possible.

“I encourage anyone who has had problems in their dealings with Mr Rajan Walia, Mr Solar, Mr Solar Canberra, and Mr Solar Australia within the ACT to contact Access Canberra on 13 22 81.”