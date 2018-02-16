More space in Calvary’s maternity revamp

A $2.6 million refurbishment and expansion of the maternity unit at Calvary Public Hospital announced today will increase its bed capacity from 15 to 18, offering a combination of  10 single rooms with ensuites and four large, two-bed rooms with bathrooms..

Calvary Hospital, Bruce.

The upgrade  will provide more space for mothers, their babies and their families; provide new patient and family lounge room and beverage bay; include a new baby and parent education and assessment room; and offer contemporary birth suite rooms.

The work will start at the end of the month and four months to complete.

“Calvary has a wonderful team of dedicated midwives and doctors, with more than 1,550 babies born at Calvary last year. It’s a great option for expectant mums to consider, particularly if they live on the northside,” said Minister Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris.

From Friday , February 23, the maternity ward at Calvary Public Hospital will be temporarily relocated to level 6 of the Xavier Building (previously used by Calvary Private).

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: