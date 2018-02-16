Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council today fessed up that it is behind an audit of residential bins in the region after residents, over recent days, have taken to social media mystified by empty bins ahead of the […]
More space in Calvary’s maternity revamp
A $2.6 million refurbishment and expansion of the maternity unit at Calvary Public Hospital announced today will increase its bed capacity from 15 to 18, offering a combination of
10 single rooms with ensuites and four large, two-bed rooms with bathrooms..
The work will start at the end of the month and four months to complete.
“Calvary has a wonderful team of dedicated midwives and doctors, with more than 1,550 babies born at Calvary last year. It’s a great option for expectant mums to consider, particularly if they live on the northside,” said Minister Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris.
From Friday , February 23, the maternity ward at Calvary Public Hospital will be temporarily relocated to level 6 of the Xavier Building (previously used by Calvary Private).
No comments yet.