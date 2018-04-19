Special day to remember the brave Anzac legacy

THE actions of Australian and NZ forces during World War I’s Gallipoli campaign left a powerful legacy.

The “Anzac legend”, inspired by that bloody campaign, has become an important part of the identity of both nations, shaping Australia’s views of the past and the future.

Anzac Day commemorations have been held since 1916, and the Australian War Memorial continues this tradition, commemorating not only the Anzacs, but the courage and sacrifice of all Australian servicemen and women during periods of war and peace.

Held on April 25 of each year, Anzac Day was initially created to honour the members of the Australian and NZ Army Corps (Anzac) who fought at Gallipoli during World War I. Now, Anzac Day is also recognised in the Cook Islands, Niue, Pitcairn Islands and Tonga.

This year, the concluding year of the centenary of World War I, images of Australian servicemen and servicewomen, depicting a variety of actions and battles across the history of Australia’s Military Service, will be projected each evening on to the War Memorial’s facade from Monday, April 23, until the commencement of the Dawn Service on Anzac Day at 5.30am.

The final 15 minutes of projections will focus on contemporary conflicts and include images from renowned photographer Gary Ramage.

This year’s Dawn Service address will be delivered by retired Col. Susan Neuhaus, who served in the regular army and army reserve, with deployments to Cambodia, Bougainville and Afghanistan, over a career spanning 20 years.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Veterans and Services Association host a ceremony at 6.30am on Mount Ainslie to remember indigenous Australians who have served in the Australian forces since 1901.

At a ticketed event, guests will hear from the Memorial’s senior historian Dr Aaron Pegram discussing the second battle of Villers-Bretonneux at a breakfast event held in Anzac Hall.

Finally, at the National Ceremony, which includes the RSL’s Anzac Day Veterans’ March at 10.30am, speakers will include the incoming governor of WA, Kim Beazley, and former Rat of Tobruk Bob Semple, an Australian World War II.

The Last Post Ceremony at 4.55pm will conclude the day’s commemorations.

Visit awm.gov.au for transport, ticketing and more information

