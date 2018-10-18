Spring fitness / Warm to the idea of being fit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AS the weather starts to heat up, often so does the motivation to get outdoors and get moving! This is a sponsored post.

AS the weather starts to heat up, often so does the motivation to get outdoors and get moving!

But there still can be some things to overcome, such as hay fever and pain. “CityNews” has spoken to a couple of experts in the ACT region who have the skills to help Canberrans get fit this spring.

Chen heals from the inside out

SPRING brings new beginnings so why not start the season by taking a little time for reflection and rejuvenation, says Chenzen Wellness Centre owner Chen, which recently opened in Kingston.

Overlooking Kingston’s Green Square, Chen says the centre is a calm and welcoming space featuring a unique loft zen garden.

Passionate about healing people from the inside out, Chen has more than 25 years experience as an acupuncturist and has written a book to help his clients overcome fatigue and restore energy in their lives.

“During the course of my career I have treated so many clients and began to notice a pattern,” he says.

“In our fast-paced world, so many of them were highly stressed, fatigued and lacking energy, so I began to take a holistic approach in my treatments and the results have been phenomenal.”

Chenzen Wellness Centre offers services such as cupping, Tai Chi training, self-help acupressure workshops, acupuncture, fertility issues, emotional wellbeing and women’s health.

“Many clients present with physical symptoms that they wish to improve such as pain, sleep, digestion and fertility issues,” he says.

“At Chenzen Wellness Centre our aim is to treat the patient as well as the symptoms using a variety of techniques to achieve relief.”

Chenzen Wellness Centre, level 1, Green Square, 5/62 Jardine Street, Kingston. Email contact@chenzen.com.au, call 6260 7213 or visit chenzen.com.au

Caring about physical, mental and social well being

BASED in Kingston, Morris Wellness, has been asked if it’s a medical practice or a wellness centre, says Frederique Morris.

Transformational coach and personal development facilitator Frederique and her husband Andrew Morris, a fully qualified general practitioner, established Morris Wellness in 1996 as a practice that cares about the physical, mental and social wellbeing of its clients.

“It is sad that people are dissociating medical and wellness as if wellness was an antonym to medical,” Frederique says.

The World Health Organization defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”, which is why Andrew is continually studying and updating his medical skills and knowledge in skin-cancer medicine, nutrition and lifestyle medicine.

Andrew holds a bachelor of medicine, an honours degree, a diploma in obstetrics and is an accredited skin-cancer doctor with an advanced clinical certificate of dermoscopy.

But, Frederique says, he could see that conventional medicine was not meeting the demand for the increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases, so he also studied nutrition.

“At Morris Wellness we believe health is more than the absence of disease,” she says.

“Our mission has always been to go beyond supporting our client through their ill challenges by studying what boosts our immune system, what changes people need in their lifestyle to improve their health.”

Morris Wellness, 1/6 Kennedy Street, Kingston. Call 6239 5881, or visit morriswellness.com.au or facebook.com/morriswellness1