A selection of photos taken by photographer PETER HISLOP from the Canberra International Music Festival.
Sri Lankan community celebrates Vesak
In 1999 the United Nations General Assembly officially declared Vesak as a United Nations international day.
The Australia Sri Lanka Buddhist Association of Canberra plans to conduct its Vesak celebrations on Saturday with an evening full of competitions, colourful lanterns and performances presenting Buddhist and Sri Lankan culture, Sri Lankan dance and devotional songs and Sri Lankan food.
Vesak Celebrations, Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara, 30 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, 5.30pm–11pm, Saturday, May 12. Entrance is free and members of the public are welcome.
No comments yet.