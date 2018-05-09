Sri Lankan community celebrates Vesak

“VESAK”, also called

Buddha’s Birthday or Buddha Day,

is the most sacred day of the year to millions of Buddhists around the world, and Canberra’s Sri Lankan community is getting in early with celebrations this weekend.

which will fall on May 30 in Canberra this year, the days sees millions around the world who follow the teachings of the Buddha stop to remember his birth, attainment of enlightenment and death.

In 1999 the United Nations General Assembly officially declared Vesak as a United Nations international day.

The Australia Sri Lanka Buddhist Association of Canberra plans to conduct its Vesak celebrations on Saturday with an evening full of competitions, colourful lanterns and performances presenting Buddhist and Sri Lankan culture, Sri Lankan dance and devotional songs and Sri Lankan food.

Vesak Celebrations, Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara, 30 Jenke Circuit, Kambah, 5.30pm–11pm, Saturday, May 12. Entrance is free and members of the public are welcome.

