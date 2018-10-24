Staff confront man with large knife

The man left the store on Cook Place at about 7.35pm on Wednesday, October 3, and was last seen running towards Cook Neighbourhood Oval.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with a thin build and short dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top, black tracksuit pants and grey sneakers.

Police are also seeking anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident or information that could assist police to contact 1800 333 000, or use the Crime Stoppers ACT website.