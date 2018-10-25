Students greet Nara delegates with Japanese songs

Kaleen Primary School’s bilingual choir, made up of excited pupils from Years 2 to 5, also sang the theme song of a Japanese anime film, “Totoro” and “Zui Zui Zukkorobashi” (similar to “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe”) to the delighted visitors before they presented the Mayor of Nara with a bunch of Australian flowers and a toy kangaroo.

ACT Commissioner for International Engagement, Brendan Smyth, was there with Narelle Hargreaves, chair of the Nara-Canberra sister city Committee, who said that in her view, cultural relations were at the centre of the sister city connection.

A Japanese Choir which she formed three years ago now includes over 30 auditioned choristers. The choir rehearses twice a week and regularly performs at major local events such as Canberra Nara Candle Festival, Floriade, Singfest and the Japanese Autumn Festival.

“Language studies give the students more insight into the world and it’s not much more difficult than other languages,” Mari said, adding that these days, following a huge surge in Japanese studies during the 1980s, it had become the most popular language taught in Australian schools, with many pupils going on to further their studies in high school.

The Mayoral delegates will be in Canberra until the weekend, enjoying a round of official engagements.