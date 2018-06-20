Students hunker down for a night at school

ONE hundred and fifty students from St John Paul II College at Nicholls will spend tonight at school to raise awareness and funds in support of Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

The students will link up with the 140 business and community leaders taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout at the National Museum via a Skype call at 8pm.

College principal Catherine Rey says: “Students from the Social Justice committee were inspired to become involved five years ago when I first put my hand up to sleep out as a CEO.”

“There are 1596 people experiencing homelessness in the ACT, 42 per cent of these are under 24,” said Ms Rey.

“Over the last four years, the students and I have raised over $34,000. This year we are aiming to again collect a total of over $10,000 for Vinnies to continue supporting people at risk of, or experiencing, homelessness.”

“The JPC staff have also been highly committed to this initiative, with many volunteering to supervise the event and sleep out with the students each year. This year we expect about 15 members of staff on the night.